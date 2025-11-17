The Hurricanes indicated Monday that Kotkaniemi (ankle) doesn't have a timetable to return.

Kotkaniemi missed Saturday's game against the Oilers, and while the issue isn't believed to be a particularly long-term concern, he should at least be sidelined for Monday's matchup against Boston, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Mark Jankowski should continue to see playing time for the Hurricanes while Kotkaniemi is unavailable.