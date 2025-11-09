Kotkaniemi recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Kotkaniemi scored his second goal of the season midway through the second period to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead, and he'd later set up Eric Robinson's tally early in the fourth to make it 4-1. This two-point performance snapped a six-game pointless drought for the 25-year-old winger, but fantasy managers shouldn't get overly excited with this. This was his first multi-point game of the season, and his bottom-six role in the lineup will limit his chances to keep producing on a regular basis.