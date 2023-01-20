Pacioretty tore his Achilles against Minnesota on Thursday.
The team hasn't announced a timeline for Pacioretty's recovery but it doesn't seem likely that he'll play again this season. Assuming he doesn't return, the veteran winger appeared in just five games this season after returning from Achilles surgery in August. Pacioretty has been limited to 92 regular season games since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
