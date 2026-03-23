Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers delivered a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Ehlers snapped his seven-game goal drought with a power-play tally in this win, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the second period with a slap shot. He's found ways to remain productive even if he's not scoring much, though. Ehlers has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 11 appearances this month, tallying 14 points (six goals, eight assists), a plus-4 rating and a sky-high -- and unsustainable -- 21.8 shot percentage in that span.
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