Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Distributes three assists

Ehlers notched three assists, including two on the power play, and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ehlers had two penalties for putting the puck over the glass in this contest, but he more than made up for it with his generosity on offense. This was his second three-point game in a row, and he's up to eight points over five contests against Vegas. Throughout the postseason, he's produced seven goals, 10 helpers, 36 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-8 rating across 17 appearances as a vital part of the Hurricanes' offense.