Kochetkov missed Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

It sounds like this is the same injury Kochetkov was dealing with during training camp. The goaltender was able to start in Saturday's exhibition clash against Nashville without issue, but the injury is bothering him again. Kochetkov's availability for Carolina's season opener against New Jersey on Thursday is uncertain as a result. Frederik Andersen will probably start Thursday regardless, but if Kochetkov isn't an option, then Brandon Bussi would slot in as Andersen's understudy.