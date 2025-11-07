Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Back-to-back two-point games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.
The goal was Walker's second in as many games. He fired a wrist shot from inside the blue line five seconds after a first-period power play had expired. Walker has back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in the NHL after putting up a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against the Rangers on Monday. It's his eighth season in the league.
