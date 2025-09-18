Walker (shoulder) appears to be healthy for the start of training camp based on his participation in Thursday's practice, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Walker missed Carolina's final three playoff games last year because of the injury. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with five goals, 16 points, 46 PIM, 91 hits and 90 blocks across 82 appearances with the Hurricanes. He will likely start the 2025-26 campaign on the second or third pairing.