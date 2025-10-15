Walker scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Walker will be asked for heavy defensive minutes while Jaccob Slavin (lower body) is out of action, which could be for the entirety of the Hurricanes' six-game road trip. The goal was Walker's first point in three outings this season. The 30-year-old blueliner has added eight hits, six blocks and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-four role to start 2025-26. If he can find momentum on offense, he may worth a look as a well-rounded producer in fantasy.