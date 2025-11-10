Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Pots another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Walker has three goals and two helpers over his last four contests. This level of scoring won't last for the 30-year-old defenseman, but he's filled in admirably as a top blueliner for the Hurricanes amid the team's ongoing injuries woes on defense. Walker is at six points, 32 shots on net, 31 hits and 23 blocked shots through 15 appearances.
