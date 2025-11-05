Walker scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

After helping to set up Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Walker potted his own tally late in the second by sneaking a shot through heavy traffic in front of Igor Shesterkin. Walker is getting a look on the top power-play unit with Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen), Jaccob Slavin (lower body) and K'Andre Miller (lower body) all currently on the shelf, and Tuesday's performance snapped an eight-game point drought for the 30-year-old blueliner. While he has just seven goals and 19 points in 94 regular-season games with Carolina, Walker showed some offensive upside in 2023-24 with the Flyers, collecting six goals and 22 points in 63 contests. He could have some fantasy appeal while getting regular shifts with the man advantage.