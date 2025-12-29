Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (groin) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Monday, Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan Raleigh reports.
Gostisbehere skipped Sunday's practice for maintenance and could miss at least one game due to a tweaked groin. With K'Andre Miller (lower body) a game-time decision to face the Rangers as well, Carolina recalled Gavin Bayreuther from AHL Chicago on Monday to provide some insurance for the blue line.
