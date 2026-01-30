Gostisbehere scored two goals, distributed an assist and put three shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Mammoth.

Gostisbehere scored on a power-play late in the second period before playing a pivotal role in the Hurricanes' late comeback. After sliding the primary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's goal , he found the back of the net himself at even strength 30 seconds later to tie the contest at four goals apiece. With the three-point performance, Gostisbehere is up to eight goals, 27 assists, 76 shots on net and 42 blocked shots through 35 games this season. While he's dealt with injuries throughout the season, the 32-year-old blueliner has been elite when healthy. Thursday's outing was his fourth of the season with three points and his eighth multi-point effort. Barring injury, Gostisbehere is on track to finish the year with a career high in points per game, giving him strong fantasy value from the blue line moving forward.