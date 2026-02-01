Gostisbehere scored a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

Despite having suited up for just nine games in January, Gostisbehere has been on fire shooting the puck, as he tallied his fifth goal of the month Saturday. With the twine finder, he is up to nine goals, 36 points, 79 shots on net and 44 blocked shots across 37 games this season. Not only is the 32-year-old blueliner on pace to surpass his 45-point output across 70 regular-season games a year ago, but he's also tracking towards his third-best shooting percentage, as he currently has scored on 10.5 percent of his shots on goal this season. When healthy, he is an elite fantasy option from the blue line, and he should continue to play a busy role for the Hurricanes with a man advantage.