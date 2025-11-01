Gostisbehere (abdomen) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, according to Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere suffered a midsection injury in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Vegas and sat out Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders. He won't play in Saturday's matinee matchup against Boston, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Gostisbehere has generated one goal, six assists, six shots on net and eight blocked shots across six appearances this season. Due to the absences of Gostisbehere, K'Andre Miller (lower body) and Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom and Charles-Alexis Legault have been occupying spots on Carolina's blue line.