Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not suiting up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (groin) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Gostisbehere is set for a second straight absence. The 32-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Canadiens. Alexander Nikishin will continue to play a larger role at even strength and on the power play while Gostisbehere is out.
