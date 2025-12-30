Gostisbehere (groin) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Gostisbehere is set for a second straight absence. The 32-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Canadiens. Alexander Nikishin will continue to play a larger role at even strength and on the power play while Gostisbehere is out.