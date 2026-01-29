Gostisbehere (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Utah, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Goostisbehere has missed the last five games with the injury. The 32-year-old defenseman has six goals and 26 assists, including 10 power-play points, in 35 NHL games this season. Joel Nystrom is expected to come out of the lineup in favor of Gostisbehere.