Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Utah, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Goostisbehere has missed the last five games with the injury. The 32-year-old defenseman has six goals and 26 assists, including 10 power-play points, in 35 NHL games this season. Joel Nystrom is expected to come out of the lineup in favor of Gostisbehere.
