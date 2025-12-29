Gostisbehere (groin) will be sidelined for Monday's home divisional matchup against the Rangers, according to Jim Cerny of NHL.com.

Gostisbehere is set to miss his first game since Nov. 9 in Toronto. The left-shot blueliner has provided ample offense since then, earning three goals and 22 points over his last 22 appearances. Gostisbehere's next opportunity to suit up will be in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Pittsburgh.