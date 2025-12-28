Hurricanes' William Carrier: Plucks apple in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Carrier missed one game due to an illness prior to the holiday break. The 31-year-old was back in his usual bottom-six role Saturday and should continue to play regularly in that spot. He has contributed eight points, 31 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-2 rating over 30 appearances this season.
