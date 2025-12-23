Hurricanes' William Carrier: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (illness) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes will be forced to dress seven defensemen to have a full lineup Tuesday. Carrier's illness probably won't linger too long, so he should be considered day-to-day for Saturday's contest versus the Red Wings.
