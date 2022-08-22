Romanov penned a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Islanders on Monday.

With the Habs last season, Romanov tallied three goals, 10 assists and 107 shots while averaging 20:24 of ice time in his second NHL campaign. After being acquired by New York in an offseason trade, the 22-year-old defenseman should get plenty of opportunities, including potentially linking up with fellow youngster Noah Dobson on the Isles' second pairing. If Romanov does see increased minutes, and possibly a power-play role, he could be in line to challenge for the 20-point threshold.