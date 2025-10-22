default-cbs-image
Romanov (upper body) is expected to miss at least two more games, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Wednesday.

Romanov has already missed two games due to the injury, and it seems the earliest he could potentially return is Tuesday in Boston. When Romanov is healthy, he might serve on the Sabres' third pairing -- Adam Boqvist is occupying that role in his absence.

