Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not close to returning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (upper body) is expected to miss at least two more games, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Wednesday.
Romanov has already missed two games due to the injury, and it seems the earliest he could potentially return is Tuesday in Boston. When Romanov is healthy, he might serve on the Sabres' third pairing -- Adam Boqvist is occupying that role in his absence.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Unavailable against San Jose•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Secures max-term deal•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Out Thursday•