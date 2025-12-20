Lee scored a goal and took three shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Lee found the back of the net in the latter stages of the third period, but his goal wasn't enough to spark a comeback. The 35-year-old winger has been putting up solid numbers lately and has points in three of his last four games. He's tallied 22 points (nine goals, 13 helpers) in 35 games throughout the season, so he seems to be on pace to hover around the 50-point mark in 2025-26 -- a feat he's accomplished in two of his previous three campaigns.