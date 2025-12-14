Duclair delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

Duclair has three assists in his last three games. But overall, he has struggled with just one goal and five assists in his last 19 games. And the power-play assist was his first with power-play point since Oct. 11, a span of 31 games. Keep him on the wire. It's clear that Duclair's 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games in 2021-22 were lightning in a bottle.