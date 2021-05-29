Czarnik went scoreless in four games for the Islanders this season.

Czarnik was pretty much an afterthought this season after signing a two-year contract with the team in October. He's a center, and that's the one position the Islanders have plenty of depth at with Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas. Czarnik will likely face the same obstacles next season as well.