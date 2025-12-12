default-cbs-image
Horvat sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Anaheim.

Horvat had two shots on 10:01 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 19 goals and 31 points through 31 appearances in 2025-26. Calum Ritchie might shift up to to the Islanders' top six if Horvat isn't an option Saturday versus Tampa Bay.

