Islanders' Bo Horvat: Exits Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horvat sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Anaheim.
Horvat had two shots on 10:01 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 19 goals and 31 points through 31 appearances in 2025-26. Calum Ritchie might shift up to to the Islanders' top six if Horvat isn't an option Saturday versus Tampa Bay.
