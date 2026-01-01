Horvat will be evaluated Friday for an apparent lower-body injury sustained in Thursday's game versus the Mammoth, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Horvat was hurt in the third period and struggled to get off the ice and limped down the tunnel. The Islanders didn't have a specific update, but more information should be available after he's evaluated more thoroughly. If Horvat can't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Anthony Duclair or Marc Gatcomb will get back into the lineup, while Simon Holmstrom or Calum Ritchie could see a boost in ice time.