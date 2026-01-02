Horvat will miss at least a week due to his lower-body injury, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Friday.

Based on his timeline, Horvat will be out of action for at least the next four games, though it could still be longer. In four games since returning from a previous injury, the veteran center notched two goals on 11 shots, seven hits and five blocks. With Horvat sidelined, Jean-Gabriel Pageau will shift back to center and fill in on the second line.