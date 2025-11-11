Horvat scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

The veteran center got the Islanders on the board early in the second period by snapping a shot past Jacob Markstrom to finish off an odd-man rush. Horvat is up to 12 goals on the season, two back of Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead, and his 20 points in 16 games paces the Isles by a healthy margin -- linemate Kyle Palmieri is tied with Mathew Barzal in second place with 13 points.