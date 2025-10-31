Ritchie was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Ritchie was initially believed to be in the mix to be recalled ahead of Thursday's game against Carolina since Mathew Barzal was removed from the lineup as a disciplinary measure. However, Ritchie's flight was unable to reach the team in time, and the Islanders ultimately elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup against the Hurricanes. Ritchie will instead join the Islanders a day later, and he's expected to make his team debut during Friday's matchup against Washington.