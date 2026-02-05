Ritchie (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday in New Jersey, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

It was thought that the Islanders would sit Ritchie one more game in order to give him the extra time off during the Olympic break, but Ritchie is expected to see second-line time between Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin, as well as first-unit power-play time. Ritchie had seven goals and 15 points in 40 games, prior to missing six games with his injury.