Ritchie won't play against the Flyers on Monday and is considered day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.

Ritchie has recorded seven goals, 15 points, 51 shots and a minus-5 rating over 40 appearances this season. The right-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

