Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Dealing with LBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie won't play against the Flyers on Monday and is considered day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.
Ritchie has recorded seven goals, 15 points, 51 shots and a minus-5 rating over 40 appearances this season. The right-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Goals in consecutive contests•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Tallies in Tuesday's victory•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Starting to flash draft pedigree•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: First career power-play snipe•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Pots game-winner Thursday•