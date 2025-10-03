default-cbs-image
Ritchie (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Flyers and will undergo further evaluation when the Islanders return home.

Ritchie is right on the roster bubble after a strong preseason, but the injury looms large over his chances of making the roster. The 20-year-old center will have a week to heal up prior to next Thursday's Opening Night road game versus the Penguins.

