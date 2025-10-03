Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Hurt in Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Flyers and will undergo further evaluation when the Islanders return home.
Ritchie is right on the roster bubble after a strong preseason, but the injury looms large over his chances of making the roster. The 20-year-old center will have a week to heal up prior to next Thursday's Opening Night road game versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Packaged in return for Brock Nelson•
-
Avalanche's Calum Ritchie: Steps up in OHL•
-
Avalanche's Calum Ritchie: Shipped back to junior team•
-
Avalanche's Calum Ritchie: Scores first career goal Monday•
-
Avalanche's Calum Ritchie: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Avalanche's Calum Ritchie: Notches two points in debut•