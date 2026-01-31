Ritichie (lower body) will not return the lineup until after the Olympic break, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Saturday.

Ritchie has missed the last three games and will miss at least the next four contests this week. He attempted to skate on his own this week, but it did not go well, so the Islanders will sit him through the break. Ritchie has seven goals and eight assists through 40 games this season.