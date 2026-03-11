Ritchie recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Ritchie came through when the Isles needed him the most in the third period, tallying a goal (which was really an own goal awarded to him) and an assist over a 60-second span. This is also the start of a new point streak for Ritchie, who hadn't cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games since a four-game point streak between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.