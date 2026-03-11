Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Two points in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Ritchie came through when the Isles needed him the most in the third period, tallying a goal (which was really an own goal awarded to him) and an assist over a 60-second span. This is also the start of a new point streak for Ritchie, who hadn't cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games since a four-game point streak between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.
More News
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Snags helper in overtime win•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Out until after Olympic break•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Unavailable versus Rangers•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Dealing with LBI•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Lights lamp Tuesday•