Ritchie (lower body) will not be in action for Wednesday's clash with the Rangers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

While Ritchie was deemed day-to-day with his lower-body problem, the fact that the Isles are heading into a back-to-back versus New York makes it unlikely he will be ready in time for Thursday's matchup. Prior to getting hurt, Ritchie had produced four assists in his last five outings, which should be enough get him back into the lineup even after the acquisition of Ondrej Palat.