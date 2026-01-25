Rittich made 16 saves Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Sabres. He allowed four goals.

Rittich kept the game close through two periods -- the score was just 2-0 heading into the third period, but he was hung out to dry by his teammates on the second goal at 19:47 of the middle frame. Rittich is back to his role as backup to Ilya Sorokin, which means he's playing every third or fourth game. He's lost three consecutive games, and he's allowed four goals in each of his last two games.