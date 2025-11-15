Rittich stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Rittich had gone three games without a start, matching his longest stint on the bench this season. He had to play in the second half of a back-to-back, which saw the Islanders start a little sluggish and then find their way into the game later. Rittich is 4-2-0 on the year, and he's allowed exactly two goals in each of his victories while struggling more heavily in his losses. Ilya Sorokin will still get the bulk of the starts for the Islanders and will likely handle an immensely challenging start Sunday in Colorado.