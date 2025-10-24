Islanders' David Rittich: Strong play in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich made 31 saves Thursday in a 7-2 win over Detroit.
One of the Wings goals came on the power play; the other was scored at even strength. After the game, coach Patrick Roy lauded Rittich for his strong play -- that could earn him a few more starts. He is 2-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .939 save percentage this season.
