Heineman scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Heineman snapped a 16-game goal drought with the tally. The 25-year-old's scoring struggles this year are peculiar considering he had more goals than assists in the previous two campaigns. He's at three tallies, six helpers, 30 shots on net, 52 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 21 appearances. Heineman is shooting 10 percent so far -- he may get a slight bump in puck luck, but his best path to fantasy value is through his physical play.