Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus Seattle.

Sorokin has appeared in five of the Isles' last seven contests, going 4-1-0 with a 2.22 GAA and one shutout. With 16 wins in his 29 outings this year, the 30-year-old netminder should be a lock to reach the 20-win mark and could push for 30 for the third time in the last four years.