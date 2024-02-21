Sorokin stopped 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

As has been the case too often this season, the Islanders squandered a lead in the third period as the Pens scored twice in under a minute to erase a 4-2 deficit. Sorokin was able to force OT though after facing 16 shots in the final frame alone, and Adam Pelech rewarded the netminder with a win. Sorokin has just one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 4-1-3, but his 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage are in line with an overall disappointing campaign.