Sorokin turned aside 22 of 24 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

After a shaky second period, Sorokin gathered himself and kept the Canucks off the board in the third to help guide the Islanders to Tuesday's victory. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder now holds a 3-2-0 record, a shutout, a 1.81 GAA and a .934 save percentage across five appearances. He appears to be on track for another successful season, which makes the veteran netminder an elite fantasy option between the pipes moving forward. Expect Sorokin to challenge the 30-win threshold for the third time in the past five seasons.