Drouin (illness) took part in line rushes during Sunday's practice, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Drouin's illness kept him out of Thursday's preseason finale for the Islanders, but ahead of the regular season opener on October 9, it appears that he should be good to go. At practice, the 30-year-old was playing on the team's top line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman, providing a belief that he will be a vital part of the team's offense this season.