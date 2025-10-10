Drouin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday for cross-checking Pittsburgh's Connor Dewar.

Drouin appeared to catch Dewar in the face with a cross-check during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Drouin was hit with a five-minute cross-checking penalty in addition to a 10-minute game misconduct, though both penalties came with just 15 seconds left in the contest. At a minimum, fantasy managers should expect Drouin to be suspended for at least Saturday's clash with the Capitals, though it could be longer.