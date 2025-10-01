Head coach Patrick Roy said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Drouin (illness) to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Drouin didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. He will likely sit out of the Islanders' preseason finale as a precaution. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix to suit up against the Penguins on Oct. 9 when the regular season begins.