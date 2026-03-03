Drouin (lower body) told reporters he will be available to face the Ducks on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Drouin will have missed just one game due to his lower-body injury. His return to the lineup may not impact the majority of fantasy managers, considering he has gone 36 games without finding the back of the net and is pointless in his last 14 outings. With Drouin back in the lineup, Anthony Duclair will likely be relegated to a spot in the press box.