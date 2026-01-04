Drouin notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Drouin has started January with three helpers over two games. He had just one assist over nine outings in December, though he lost five contests to a back injury. Drouin now has 19 points, 51 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 36 appearances. He's still got fantasy appeal as long as he stays in the top six and on the first power-play unit, but he's far from being a must-have player.