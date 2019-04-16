The Bruins have placed Gabrielle on unconditional waivers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gabrielle, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2015, didn't gain much momentum as a pro, spending last season at the ECHL level. Pegged as an agitator in the mold of Brad Marchand when taken by Boston, Gabrielle will now look to move up the ranks in another organization.