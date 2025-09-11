Lowry (hip) is hoping to return to game action in late October or early November, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Thursday.

Lowry underwent hip surgery May 27, after the Jets were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. The recovery time was said to be 5-6 months and Lowry is progressing well enough that he could return close to the five-month mark. Lowry had a career high in goals with 16 during the 2024-25 campaign, adding in 18 assists and 140 hits over 73 regular-season contests. Lowry should be a third-line center with the Jets upon his return.